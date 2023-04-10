DeKalb church to hose chamber music concert April 23

DeKALB – DeKalb’s Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a chamber music concert featuring the Jan Sobieski String Quartet.

The church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, will hold the concert at 3 p.m. April 23, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free. Free-will offerings will be accepted.

The quartet will perform music including Mozart’s “Clarinet Quintet in A Major” with guest clarinetist Ember Miller and “String Quartet No. 8 in C Minor” by Dmitri Shostakovitch.

The Jan Sobieski String Quartet is a Chicago-based music group that has performed since 2007.