Community storytelling event set for April 20 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum, in partnership with the DeKalb County History Center, will host a community storytelling event to promote community stories.

The free event will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 20 in the Ellcourt house at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Participants will share their own personal stories. They have worked with Ada Cheng, Ph.D., to develop and explore their stories during the past month.

Parking is available at the Ellwood House Museum. Because of limited space, registration is encouraged but not required to attend.

Cheng, a former DePaul University professor, uses storytelling to illustrate structural inequities, raise critical awareness and build intimate communities. She has worked to create people platforms to tell difficult and vulnerable stories since 2017.

For information, visit DareToConnect.eventbrite.com.