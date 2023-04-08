Senior book club to meet April 11 at the DeKalb Library

DeKALB – DeKalb’s senior book club will meet this month April 11 at the DeKalb Library.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a seniors book club meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio.

The book club is free and intended for adults.

The book club will read “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization” by Neil DeGrasse Tyson. The book focuses on the fault lines of our time in a way that stimulates unity through Tyson’s perspective on civilization. Books are available in the Adult Services department. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email kathyh@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.