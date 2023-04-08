Genoa Lions Club names recipient of Melvin Jones Fellowship Award

GENOA – The Genoa Lions recently awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award to Lion Mike Dreska.

The ceremony was held March 15 by the Genoa Lions Club, according to a news release.

The ceremony was officiated Lion President Ron Sheahan. Attendees at the ceremony included Genoa Lions members, Lions Zone Chair Lonna Bentley, Lion James Dreska, LuAnn Dreska, and Marge Dreska.

Dreska joined the Genoa Lions in April of 1991. He served as the club’s president twice and will serve a third term from 2023 to 2024. Dreska first served as president in 1996 and is a constant Genoa Lions board member. He has chaired almost every public service activity and assisted the club’s fundraising projects. Dreska sells carnations and mums and distributes tootsie pops and mints during the club’s annual candy days. He has also built the Lake Shabbona fishing pier for the Lions annual Fishing Derby, a church pew for a friend, and park benches for community members.

The Melvin Jones Fellowship Award is given to a Lions member who has demonstrated active participation in the community and embodies the Lion motto of “We Serve”.