Film noir event set for April 15 at the DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a monthly film noir event beginning at 2 p.m. April 15 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room.

The event is free and intended for people ages 13 and older.

Patrons can discuss different classic mystery authors and the detectives who solved the crimes. The event will showcase the authors best-known stories and main characters, along with clips from their films. Authors being discussed include Raymond Chandler, Dashiell Hammett, James M. Cain, Cornell Woolrich and W. R. Burnett. The author being discussed this month is Raymond Chandler. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.