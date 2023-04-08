English speaking class set for April 13 at the DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a basic to intermediate English-speaking class at 6 p.m. April 13 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room.

The class is free and intended for teens and adults.

Attends can learn pronunciation skills, grammatical structure and vocabulary set every month. The class will be conducted entirely in English. Speakers of all languages are welcome to attend. No registration is required.

The class will be conducted entirely in English and will be held in the lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.