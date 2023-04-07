Sycamore church to offer Easter services April 9

SYCAMORE – The Mayfield Congregational United Church of Christ will host two church services to celebrate Easter Sunday.

The church, 28405 Church Road, Sycamore, will host an outdoor service at 7:30 a.m. and an indoor service at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 9, according to a news release.

The outdoor service is located around the church’s fire circle. The first service will discuss Mary Magdalene’s joy when the resurrected Christ joined her in the garden. A brunch is being held following the outdoor service. Patrons can attend one or both of the services.

For information, call 815-895-5548 or email PastorLauri@mayfieldchurchucc.org.