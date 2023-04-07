NIU School of Theatre to perform ‘The Children’s Hour’

DeKALB – The NIU School of Theatre and Dance will present final performances for its production of “The Children’s Hour” Friday and through the weekend.

Final performances are are at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the O’Connell Theatre of the NIU Stevens Building, DeKalb. A matinee performance also is at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets for “The Children’s Hour” are $10 for adults, $7 for nonstudents and free for NIU students. To buy tickets, visit niu.edu/theatre.

“The Children’s Hour,” originally written by Lillian Hellman, provides a perspective on humanity’s flaws and the extent people will go to protect their version of righteousness. The NIU production setting is changed from the 1930s to the 1980s. The change will allow the audience to experience the real meaning of the gender and sexuality topic.

The NIU production will be directed by Andrea J. Dymond. The cast includes Audrey Geysbeek as Martha Dobie, Kaitlyn Cheng as Karen Wright, Lauren Roth as Mary Tilford, Sydney Hamill as Amelia Tilford, Jonathan Perkins as Dr. Joe Cardin, Sonya Dunn as Lily Mortar, Finn Stumpf as Agatha, Chloe Konieczki as Rosalie Wells, Kyara Chisolm as Peggy Rogers, Raeanna Tremethick as Evelyn Munn, Jalen Kent as Grocery Boy, Yukina Nguyen as Helen Burton and Catherine Lois Fisher and Morgan Mallory as Lois Fisher.

For information, visit niu.edu/theatre.