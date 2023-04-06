DeKalb Elks donate $8.5K to local organizations

DeKALB – The DeKalb Elks Lodge 765 recently donated $8,500 from the Elks National Foundation to help support local charities.

The elks received the funds because of the continued support from its members, friends and families, according to a news release.

The elks donated $500 to Shop with a Cop, Hope Haven, CASA of DeKalb County and Meals on Wheels and $1,200 to the DeKalb County Veterans Assistance March 9. According to the release, $500 also was donated to Adventure Works and $4,800 was donated to the Northern Illinois Food Bank March 13.

The Elks National Foundation provides grants that allow local lodges to give back to their communities. The DeKalb Elks Lodge supports its community and area social service agencies to help make neighborhoods better places to live.

For information, visit elks.org.

Organizations that received donated funds from the DeKalb Elks Lodge 765 (Photo provided by the DeKalb Elks Lodge 765 )