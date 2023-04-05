Severe thunderstorm warning issued for DeKalb County until 10 p.m: NWS

DeKALB – The National Weather Service is predicting that stormy weather could bring high winds, hail and tornadoes to the DeKalb area Tuesday night heading into Wednesday.

A severe thunderstorm was issued for DeKalb County at 9:14 p.m. effective until 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities had issued a hazardous weather outlook notice at 3:15 a.m. for portions of north central Illinois, northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. The locations that could have been impacted included the counties of DeKalb, Lee, Ogle, McHenry, La Salle, Kane, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, Kankakee, Livingston, Cook, Northern Will, Southern Will and Eastern Will, among others.

The area saw hail fall prompting concerns from authorities for damage to vehicles, mobile homes, roofs, trees and windows.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said crews are being kept busy as the stormy weather makes it way through the county.

“We’re dealing with some power lines that are down,” Sullivan said. “ComEd has been contacting them. We’re just waiting for them to arrive to the scene to try to remove the wires from the area.”

It remains unclear whether the county experienced any power outages.

A 2:46 p.m. update indicated that early reports of a severe warning had cleared for northern Illinois but authorities will assess the potential for threats after 6 p.m.

Storms are clearing northern IL now, with severe threat ending. However, we continue to assess severe potential for later, after 6 pm. Remain weather aware! — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 4, 2023

Sullivan urged motorists to exercise caution when traveling in and around the county.

“Don’t drive through any standing or moving water if possible and don’t drive over any downed power lines or tress that may be in the road,” Sullivan said. “If that is the case, then contact the local police station, so they can get the proper utility company to the scene and get the issue taken care of.”