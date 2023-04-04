NIU Steelband to perform after-hours concert April 8 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Steelband will perform an after-hours concert Saturday in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host the after-hours concert at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s main lobby.

The concert is free and open to the public.

The concert will feature a program of musical styles highlighting the versatility and profundity of the steelpan. The NIU Steelband is a music group dedicated to demonstrating the steelpan’s profundity and versatility. The doors to the library open at 6 p.m. No registration is required to attend the concert.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.