Health department booth open April 6 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Those wishing to learn more about how to reduce poison harm or stop tobacco use are invited to attend a free informational session hosted by the DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a DeKalb County Health Department informational booth from 9 to 11 a.m. in the main lobby.

The informational booth is free and open to the public.

The booth can provide information on the importance of the Illinois Poison Center’s work to reduce poisoning harm. The health department also will promote the Illinois Tobacco Quitline, a resource for people who want to stop smoking. Promotional materials are available.

The IPC manages about 80,000 cases annually, almost half of which involve children younger than age 5. The public can resolve most cases of poisoning by calling the IPC’s free, confidential hotline. To call the IPC hotline, call 800-222-1222.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.