Growing Up Generation X event set for April 8 at the DeKalb Library

DeKALB – Those interested in learning more about what it was like to grow up as a Generation X child are invited to attend a free session April 6 in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a Growing Up Gen. X event at 6 p.m. in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room.

The event is free and intended for adults.

People born after baby boomers (roughly from the early 1960s to late 1970s) are generally considered Generation X.

The event will look at the toys, technology and cultural touchstones that were part of Generation X’s development. The social, cultural and historical factors behind the conditions and objects also will be discussed. The event will include images of objects, vintage photographs and advertisements. Attendees can share memories and insights and engage in discussions. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.