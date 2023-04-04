Autoharps workshops set for April 8 and 29 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – Those wishing to learn more about how to play an autoharp are welcome to attend two sessions offered this month at the DeKalb Library by “Harpin Howard” Solomon.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host two autoharps workshops from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Saturday, April 29 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room.

The workshops are free and intended for middle school students through adults only.

Patrons can learn how to play the autoharp from Solomon, who will demonstrate and teach how to play the autoharp at a comfortable speed and complexity level. Pre-tuned autoharps, chord song sheets and finger picks are being provided. Solomon will perform the autoharp at 3:30 p.m. Because only 20 autoharps are available, the workshops are first come, first served.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.