ProMedica Hospice information booth at DeKalb Library April 11

DeKALB – Those wishing to learn more about hospice care are welcome to an informational session in DeKalb April 11.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a ProMedica Hospice informational booth from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the library’s main lobby.

The booth is free and open to the public.

The booth will share information on advanced directives, hospice, and palliative care in preparation of National Health Care Decisions Day. The booth is being run by Annette Meares, MSN, RN, Program Lead Advance Care Planning and Medical Ethics at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and Valley West Hospitals, and Meghan Wilinski, CDP of ProMedica Hospice and Palliative Care. An ACP team member can assist in completing advance directive documents. Translation services are available. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.