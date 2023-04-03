Kishwaukee College to host CTE programs open house April 5

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host an open house for the college’s Career and Technical Education programs.

The college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, will hold the open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the college’s Caukin Building, according to a news release.

Admission to the open house is free and open to the public.

The open house will allow prospective students to view the college’s labs and equipment and network with instructors and area employers. The open house’s featured program includes automotive technology, business and marketing, criminal justice, diesel power technology, horticulture, office systems, truck driver training and welding. Local employers will discuss career opportunities. Attendees are encouraged to park by the Caukin Building.

The CTE programs provide students with the skills and training necessary to fill in-demand roles in the local workforce. The programs also will offer students the opportunity to gain real-world skills, explore careers and set up college and career success options.

For information, visit kish.edu/cte.