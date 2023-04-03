FVCS to host wellness fair April 18 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – The Fox Valley Community Services will host a Community Health and Wellness Fair for area seniors.

The fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich, according to a news release.

The fair is free and open to the public.

The fair features 36 DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties organization vendors offering bp and mental health screenings. A vaccination site is being held by Jewel Osco. The fair also will feature give aways, door prizes and demonstrations.

FVCS serves seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties in active adult activities at the senior center, adult day service and home services.