DeKalb County area chambers welcomes Lifescape’s AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP with ribbon-cutting

DeKALB – The DeKalb, Genoa and Sycamore Chambers of Commerce recently welcomed Lifescape’s AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP to the DeKalb Chambers membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Lifescape’s AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting March 22, according to a news release.

Lifescape’s AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP, 145 S. Sacramento St., Sycamore, works with individuals ages 55 and older to find volunteer opportunities in DeKalb County.

For information, call 815-490-1115 or visit lifescapeservices.org/contact-us/dekalb-rsvp-volunteer-opportunities.