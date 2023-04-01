DeKalb County remains under tornado watch until 10 p.m. Friday, wind advisory until Saturday

Though a tornado warning issued for most of DeKalb County Friday has expired, the severe storm threat continues as the county remains under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. and a wind advisory from 10 p.m. Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado warning was issued around 7:18 p.m. and lasted through 8 p.m. Friday, impacting Sycamore, DeKalb, Rochelle, Kirkland, Hinckley, Malta and north Sandwich.

These storms are also capable of producing 80 mph winds in addition to a tornado.



TAKE SHELTER NOW! #ILwx https://t.co/9TF5MOxq55 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 1, 2023

Severe thunderstorms with the potential for 75 mph winds, tornadoes and hail made their way into northern Illinois Friday, and residents should be alert for rapidly moving storm patterns, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch was issued around 11:40 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday for parts of western and central Illinois, eastern Iowa, northwestern Missouri and southwestern Iowa, according to the NWS. That includes parts of Jo Daviess, Carroll, Putnam, Whiteside, Bureau and Rock Island counties.

At 2:35 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. for McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Will, Livingston, Ford, Iriquois and Cook counties. A few tornadoes are likely in this area, along with hail and high winds.

Storm clouds stacked low over Sycamore in the Stone Prairie rental community Friday, March 31, 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

A wind advisory also is in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday for much of northwest Illinois, including parts of La Salle, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, southern and eastern Will counties.

Most of northern Illinois is under threat from potentially significant severe storms, including Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Ford, Iroquois, Will, and Cook counties.

In its midday update Friday, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center upgraded portions of northwest and north central Illinois to a high risk for severe storms and expanded the moderate risk area to include most of northern Illinois.

A wall cloud at the leading edge of tonight’s storm front makes its way over Somonauk in Dekalb County. pic.twitter.com/bvFCVjsQDS — Mark Busch (@Mark_R_Busch) April 1, 2023

The National Weather Service recommends Illinoisans have an emergency preparedness plan ready to go in the event of severe weather threats Friday. If a tornado or high wind alert is issued, residents should head to the lowest floor of their home or a sturdy building and away from windows. Those in a vehicle should pull off the road and get into a sturdy building.

Severe weather alerts can be followed on smart phones, in area media outlets, and on the National Weather Services’ social media pages, including live updates on Twitter.