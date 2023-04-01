Sycamore Boy Scout completes Eagle project for area wildlife

SYCAMORE – Will Hentschel, a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 2810 chartered out of Salem Lutheran Church in Sycamore, recently completed his Eagle project building squirrel houses for the Oaken Acres Wildlife Center.

Hentschel, who is interested in pursuing a conservation warden career, wanted the project to be environmentally related, according to a news release.

He worked with the director of operations at Oaken Acres, Sandy Woltman. Hentschel was given a blueprint with dimensions to build squirrel houses to allow those who rehabilitate animals to check up on injured squirrels. The boxes can be moved into the woods by the center’s staff to release squirrels after they are rehabilitated.

Hentschel, along with other scout members, built 15 cedar structures with hinged doors, according to the release.

To qualify as an Eagle Scout, Hentschel must earn 21 merit badges, have his project approved by a committee, hold a leadership position in his Boy Scout troop and move through all prior scout levels.