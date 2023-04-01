More than 2,700 without power in DeKalb County after Friday’s severe storms

As of 8:52 p.m. Friday, 2,787 ComEd customers were without power in DeKalb County, according to ComEd’s outage map, following a hazardous Friday that brought with it severe wind, storms and threats of tornadoes.

That number of residents without power stemmed from from 51 outages across DeKalb County after storms which began Friday afternoon across most of northern Illinois included severe winds up to 80 mph and a 45-minute tornado warning Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Those without power include 1,074 customers in Cortland or nearly 61% of its serviced residents, 103 in DeKalb, 994 customers in Sandwich, 65 in Somonauk and fewer than five in Genoa and Sycamore, as of 8:52 p.m., according to ComEd.

Though a tornado warning issued for most of DeKalb County Friday has expired, the severe storm threat continues as the county remains under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. and a wind advisory from 10 p.m. Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado warning was issued around 7:18 p.m. and lasted through 8 p.m. Friday, impacting Sycamore, DeKalb, Rochelle, Kirkland, Hinckley, Malta and north Sandwich.

Skies darkened significantly around 7:30 p.m. as temperatures dropped and winds picked up. Tornado sirens could be heard across the county as municipalities sent out alerts warning residents to shelter in place.

Severe thunderstorms with the potential for 75 mph winds, tornadoes and hail made their way into northern Illinois Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wall cloud at the leading edge of tonight’s storm front makes its way over Somonauk in Dekalb County. pic.twitter.com/bvFCVjsQDS — Mark Busch (@Mark_R_Busch) April 1, 2023

A tornado watch was issued around 11:40 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday for parts of western and central Illinois, eastern Iowa, northwestern Missouri and southwestern Iowa, according to the NWS. That includes parts of Jo Daviess, Carroll, Putnam, Whiteside, Bureau and Rock Island counties.

At 2:35 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. for McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Will, Livingston, Ford, Iriquois and Cook counties.

Storm clouds stacked low over Sycamore in the Stone Prairie rental community Friday, March 31, 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

A wind advisory also is in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday for much of northwest Illinois, including parts of La Salle, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, southern and eastern Will counties.

Most of northern Illinois is under threat from potentially significant severe storms, including Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Ford, Iroquois, Will, and Cook counties.

In its midday update Friday, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center upgraded portions of northwest and north central Illinois to a high risk for severe storms and expanded the moderate risk area to include most of northern Illinois.

The National Weather Service recommends Illinoisans have an emergency preparedness plan ready to go in the event of severe weather threats Friday. If a tornado or high wind alert is issued, residents should head to the lowest floor of their home or a sturdy building and away from windows. Those in a vehicle should pull off the road and get into a sturdy building.

Severe weather alerts can be followed on smart phones, in area media outlets, and on the National Weather Services’ social media pages, including live updates on Twitter.