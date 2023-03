DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Maurices and Evsie to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Maurices and Evsie joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting March 23, according to a news release.

Maurices and Evsie, 2451 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, is a leading small town specialty clothing store for women sizes zero through 24.

For information, visit maurices.com/evsie, call 815-758-5688, or visit facebook.com/mauricesdekalb.