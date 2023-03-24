NIU Annuitants Association accepting Stratford trip reservations

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Annuitants Association is accepting reservations for the group’s upcoming trip to the Stratford Festival in Stratford, Canada, July 24 through July 28.

Highlights include high tea luncheon, a cruise on the Avon River, and attend performances of “Spamalot,” “King Lear,” “Rent,” “Richard II,” “Grand Magic” and “Much Ado about Nothing.”

The trip includes one night at the Elm Hurst Inn and Spa, three nights at the Queen’s Inn, two breakfasts, a dinner and three luncheons. The coach will leave Monday, July 24, and pick up members in Naperville upon request. The deadline to reserve a spot is Friday, March 31.

Trips scheduled by the association this year include:

Mackinac Island: May 15, through May 19.

Alaska Wilderness cruise tour: June 3, through June 16.

Niagara Falls, USA: June 25, through July 1.

Stratford Festival: July 24, through July 28.

Canada, New England and Iceland cruise: July 28, through Aug. 23.

Colorado Historic Trains: Sept. 15, through Sept. 23.

Biltmore Estate: Nov. 26, through Dec. 1.

Christmas in Newport: Dec. 6, through Dec. 10.

Ultimate Alaska / Arctic Circle / Midnight Sun: June 2024

For information, email sjohnso11@niu.ed or call 815-756-1547.