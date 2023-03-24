D.P. Dough calzone joint coming to DeKalb this summer

DeKALB – D.P. Dough, a restaurant widely known for its calzones, is expected to put down roots in DeKalb at the former Tom & Jerry’s spot on West Lincoln Highway.
City Planner Dan Olson said the company is anticipated to open for business this summer.
Olson said the city is pleased to welcome D.P. Dough to the community.
“We’re happy to see any new business come in and fill up a vacant buildings,” Olson said.
When reached, representatives from D.P. Dough deferred further comment until closer to the business opening. A representative confirmed the impending DeKalb location, however.
D.P. Dough already runs and operates locations in dozens of college towns across the nation, including those in Champaign and Normal, according to its website.
Olson said D.P. Dough had pulled a building permit for the site formerly occupied by Tom & Jerry’s at 215 W. Lincoln Highway.
The site had been vacant for about a year, officials said.
Aside from calzones, the D.P. Dough menu features wings and dunkers, D.P. tots and bread sticks, according to its website.