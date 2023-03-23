Local DAR chapter program set for March 26 at the Glidden Homestead

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s next Soup-er Sunday program will feature a presentation on the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter by chapter regent Mary Pritchard.

The homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, will host the program at noon Sunday, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free for homestead members and $5 for nonmembers.

Pritchard will discuss the group’s roots and plans for the future. She may also provide the group’s historical information and the application and verification process required for potential new members. The program will also highlight projects the chapter has completed throughout DeKalb County.

The chapter’s three pillars of organization, service in education, historic preservation, and patriotism, help guide the group’s various local and national initiatives. The chapter is currently preparing for the United States of America’s 250th anniversary.

Proceeds from the program will go toward supporting the homestead. Soup is being served during the program.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public. The homestead is open from noon to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of the month.

For information, call 815-756-7904, visit gliddenhomestead.org or visit the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s Facebook page.