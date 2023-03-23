DeKalb-Sycamore Transportation Study solicits public comments

DeKALB – The DeKalb-Sycamore Area Transportation Study’s Transportation Improvement Program is accepting public review and comments for fiscal 2024 through 2028.

The comments and review will be accepted online from March 17 through April 13 at dsats.org.

Paper copies to submit the comments and reviews are available at the DeKalb Highway Department, 1826 Barber Greene Road, DeKalb. To pick up a copy, call 815‐756‐9513.

For information, call 815‐756‐9513, email dsats@dekalbcounty.org, or visit dsats.org.