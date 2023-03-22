Local business spotlight nominations open through Rep. Bradley Fritts office

DIXON – State Rep. Bradley J. Fritts (R-Dixon) is asking his constituents in District 74 to nominate local businesses for monthly business spotlights.

“Small and local businesses are the cornerstone of our economy, particularly in District 74,” Fritts said in a news release. “Many of our businesses go above and beyond to serve our community and that type of dedication and hard work deserves to be recognized.”

Starting in April, Fritts will visit a local business once a month to learn about its operations and speak with employees.

To submit nominations for the local business highlights, go to repfritts.com and select Small Business Nominations under the resources tab.

“It’s important for me to understand the issues that small businesses are facing,” Fritts said in a news release. “It’s no secret that running a small business is challenging, especially given the rising cost of living. It’s my responsibility to listen to our local business owners, and learn how I can help while working in Springfield.”

The district includes parts of Lee, Whiteside, Ogle, DeKalb and La Salle counties.