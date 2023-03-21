Kishwaukee College awards $123K in program enhancement funds

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Foundation awarded $123,461 in program enhancement funds to the college’s departments for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The funds will be used to help the college’s departments meet irs goals, provide students with necessary resources and allow programs to remain competitive in the community, according to a news release.

Program enhancement funds awarded include:

Evelina Jose Cichy Fund: The funds will help pay Illinois High School Diploma test associated fees. The fund honors Cichy’s many years of service to Kishwaukee College.

The funds will help pay Illinois High School Diploma test associated fees. The fund honors Cichy’s many years of service to Kishwaukee College. John and Barbara Dant Memorial Fund: The funds are being used to buy math corequisite course materials and fund outstanding student awards for English. The fund provides financial support for the needs of the math or English departments.

The funds are being used to buy math corequisite course materials and fund outstanding student awards for English. The fund provides financial support for the needs of the math or English departments. First Midwest Bank BID Class: The fund provides support to area nonprofit organizations.

The fund provides support to area nonprofit organizations. Jobe-Lewis Fund: The fund provides support for the nursing program’s “Hearing Voices” simulation lab. The fund was founded by Suzanne K. Lewis to honor her mother, Doris V. Lewis, by supporting students who chose the nursing field.

The fund provides support for the nursing program’s “Hearing Voices” simulation lab. The fund was founded by Suzanne K. Lewis to honor her mother, Doris V. Lewis, by supporting students who chose the nursing field. Jenkins Presidential Endowment: The fund provides support to enhance the activities of the the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

The fund provides support to enhance the activities of the the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Yvonne A. Johnson Endowment for Community Education: The funds will support the purchase of an automated seeding and environmental scanner for the horticulture program. The fund is used for the fine arts, communications, science, and horticulture programs programmatic needs.

The funds will support the purchase of an automated seeding and environmental scanner for the horticulture program. The fund is used for the fine arts, communications, science, and horticulture programs programmatic needs. KishHealth System Endowment: The fund helps underwrite the cost of health field instructors.

The fund helps underwrite the cost of health field instructors. Leifheit Literacy Endowment: The Leifheit Literacy Endowment supports adult and family literacy programs at Kishwaukee College.

The Leifheit Literacy Endowment supports adult and family literacy programs at Kishwaukee College. Library Endowment Fund: The funds will be used to help update the nursing book collection. The fund supports the Kishwaukee College Library’s operations.

The funds will be used to help update the nursing book collection. The fund supports the Kishwaukee College Library’s operations. Lifelong Learning Endowment: The fund increases access to community education opportunities through non-credit course scholarships. The fund honors former Dean of Community Education and Services Judy Krajewski.

The fund increases access to community education opportunities through non-credit course scholarships. The fund honors former Dean of Community Education and Services Judy Krajewski. Matteson Horticulture Fund: The funds are being used to help purchase an automated seeding machine. The fund supports the Horticulture Department’s programmatic needs.

The funds are being used to help purchase an automated seeding machine. The fund supports the Horticulture Department’s programmatic needs. Terry and Sherrie Martin Health and Science Endowment: The endowment will be used to support the nursing program’s ACEN accreditation process and purchase online student science lab kits. The endowment supports program enhancements for the allied health or science programs.

The endowment will be used to support the nursing program’s ACEN accreditation process and purchase online student science lab kits. The endowment supports program enhancements for the allied health or science programs. Terry and Sherrie Martin PTK Endowment: The endowment supports the Phi Theta Kappa Hallmark Award student scholarship. Martin was an advisor for the college’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter.

The endowment supports the Phi Theta Kappa Hallmark Award student scholarship. Martin was an advisor for the college’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter. Robert L. “Smitty” Smith Assistantship: The fund supports two student assistantships in science departments. The fund was established to honor Robert L. Smith, a Kishwaukee College science department faculty member.

The Kishwaukee College Foundation has various program enhancement funds established by donors to support various needs, including educational support for instructors, new equipment, and student testing services.

For information, call 815-825-9803 or visit kish.edu/foundationfunds.