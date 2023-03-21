Glidden Homestead hosts ‘Paint the Porch’ fundraiser

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is holding a “Paint the Porch” fundraiser to help restore the homestead’s front porch.

The fundraiser’s donors will be invited to a reception April 16 at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to news release.

The farmhouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and shares the story of inventor Joseph Glidden, his family’s entrepreneurial spirit, and the role barbed wire played in building the city of DeKalb.

Glidden and his wife, Lucinda Warne, built the homestead in 1861. After Glidden moved off the farm and into town in 1877, family members and farm managers lived in the home and managed the farm. Glidden’s nephew John modernized the home with electrical, plumbing, heating and architectural updates after his death in 1906. The last of the Glidden family moved out of the homestead in 1998 after being assured that Glidden’s legacy in the development of DeKalb and the nation would be perpetuated.

To donate to the the porch painting project, visit the homestead’s Facebook page, visit gliddenhomestead.org/donate, or by mail to the Glidden Homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The Glidden Homestead is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, call 815-756-7904, visit gliddenhomestead.org, or visit the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s Facebook page.