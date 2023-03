GENOA – St. Catherine of Genoa Catholic Church will host performances of the play “The Mystery of the Passion of Christ” beginning in April.

The performances will be at 1 p.m. April 1, at 2 p.m. April 2 and at 4 p.m. April 7 in the church, 340 S. Stott St., Genoa, according to a news release.

Admission to the play is a donation to the church.

The play is based on the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.

For information, call 815-784-2355.