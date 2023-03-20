Easter egg hunts begin April 6 in Genoa’s Chamberlain Park

GENOA – The Genoa Park District will host an Easter Egg Hunt and a Flashlight Egg Hunt to celebrate the Easter holiday.

The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m. April 8, at Chamberlain Park, 400 E. Second St., Genoa, according to a news release.

Admission to the egg hunt is free and intended for children.

Attendees can hunt for eggs and a special prize in the park. Children will be separated into different age groups. The ages four and under group egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. The ages five and over group egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. There also will be a special appearance by the Easter Bunny

The Flashlight Egg Hunt is being held at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Chamberlain Park Shelter. Participants will be able to hunt at night for eggs filled with prizes and candy. Attendees must bring a flashlight. The egg hunt is open for children ages 10 to 15. The entrance fee is $5 for residents and $6 for nonresidents. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit genoaparkdistrict.com/online-registration/Tween-Glow-in-the-Dark-Egg-Hunt-p451385271/.

For information, visit genoaparkdistrict.com/.