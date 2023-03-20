DeKalb preschool opens registration for 2023-2024 school year

DeKALB – The Little Lambs Preschool in DeKalb is accepting registration for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Classes run from 9 a.m. to noon at the preschool located at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road in DeKalb.

Class options include Monday and Wednesday; Monday, Wednesday, Friday; Tuesday and Thursday; Monday through Thursday; and Monday through Friday.

To enroll in the four- or five-day option, children must be at least 4 years old by September 2023.

Little Lambs helps children to work on their kindergarten readiness skills. The program includes community service projects, weekly music classes, field trips, special guest presentations and outdoor learning opportunities. A weekly informal children’s chapel time will be held to instill the Christian principles of loving and caring.

Little Lambs is a licensed Christian preschool established in 1996. The preschool’s primary purpose is to create a first step in education and provide a loving atmosphere to encourage growth for children in a safe environment to foster social, academic and spiritual growth, according to a news release.

For information, visit LittleLambsDeKalb.org or call 815-756-6669.