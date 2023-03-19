Yard waste curbside pickups to resume in DeKalb April 1

DeKALB – Curbside pickups for DeKalb residents’ yard waste is set to resume April 1, according to a news release from the city of DeKalb.

Lakeshore Recycling Systems is expected to resume its seasonal collection of landscape waste on the city’s regularly scheduled pickup days.

The city issued a public announcement Wednesday to remind residents of guidelines for yard waste pickup.

Landscape waste must be placed in approved biodegradable landscape waste bags or open garbage cans no larger than 32-gallon capacity, officials said. Plastic bags or boxes are prohibited.

Carts to hold more yard waste also are offered to DeKalb residents for an additional monthly fee. According to Lakeshore’s website, residents can pay $3 per month for a 65-gallon capacity cart that holds two bags of yard waste, or $5 per month for a cart that holds 95 gallons, or six bags of yard waste.

Those interested in a cart, should call 815-770-7550.

Brush from yards must be cut to 4-foot lengths and bundled with string or baler’s twine, and not exceed 50 pounds, according to city guidelines. Wire or plastic rope is prohibited.

For questions, call the city of DeKalb’s Public Works Operations Division at 815-748-2040.