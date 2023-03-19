Sycamore Music Boosters accepting scholarship applications

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Music Boosters is accepting student applications for three booster scholarships.

The scholarship application forms are available online at sycamoremusicboosters.com.

All students are eligible for one scholarship per year. Applications must be submitted to the student’s music teacher.

Sycamore Music Boosters scholarships available include:

• Summer Camp Scholarship: The scholarship will be awarded to Sycamore music students attending summer music camp. The scholarship is available to students in sixth through 11th grades currently enrolled in the 2022-23 music program. The application deadline is Tuesday, April 21.

• Senior Scholarship: The $1,000 scholarship is available to graduating Sycamore High School seniors planning to major in music in college. The scholarship will be awarded to students participating in band, choir or orchestra. The application deadline is Friday, April 14.

• Continuing Education Scholarships: The $1,000 scholarship is available to one or several Sycamore High School graduates majoring in music and are a college junior or senior. Applications also will be accepted from SHS graduates participating in college music, but not majoring in music. The application deadline is Friday, July 7.

The Kirk Lundbeck Scholarship also is available for Sycamore music students. Applicants must submit both the Senior Music Scholarship Application and the Senior Music Scholarship Recommendation Form when applying. The scholarship application is due Friday, April 14.

The Sycamore Music Boosters supports students in kindergarten through 12th grade music programs offered within the Sycamore school district.

For information, visit sycamoremusicboosters.com.