March 18, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Westminster Church in DeKalb celebrates pastor’s 25th anniversary

By Shaw Local News Network
The Reverend Blake Richter recently returned to Westminster Presbyterian Church of DeKalb from a three-month sabbatical leave.

The Reverend Blake Richter recently returned to Westminster Presbyterian Church of DeKalb from a three-month sabbatical leave. (Proi)

DeKALB – The Rev. Blake Richter recently returned to Westminster Presbyterian Church of DeKalb from a three-month sabbatical leave.

A reception was held in his honor, celebrating the 40th anniversary of his ordination in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) and his 25 years of service at Westminster DeKalb, according to a news release.

In addition to his service to the local church and the greater DeKalb community, Richter has served the larger Presbyterian Church through his service with various committees of the Blackhawk Presbytery and the Synod of Lincoln Trails.

Richter currently serves Westminster Presbyterian Church as head of staff along with associate pastor the Rev. Molly Morris.

The Reverend Blake Richter recently returned to Westminster Presbyterian Church of DeKalb from a three-month sabbatical leave.

The Reverend Blake Richter recently returned to Westminster Presbyterian Church of DeKalb from a three-month sabbatical leave. (Proi)