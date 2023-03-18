Indian Valley Theatre accepting Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship applications

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre is accepting applications for its annual IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating, college bound senior from high schools in Sandwich or surrounding communities in May, according to a news release.

Special consideration is being given to applicants who participated in the fine arts, including Indian Valley Theatre productions, and are interested in receiving further education in the field of fine arts. Applicants are not required to have participated in any theater activities or been a fine or performing arts major or minor to qualify for the scholarship.

To apply, visit indianvalleytheatre.com, email press@indianvalleytheatre.com, or visit a high school guidance counselor. The deadline to apply is April 1.

Mimi Bryan was one of Indian Valley Theatre’s founding members. Bryant was active both on stage and behind the scenes. She was instrumental in giving many budding actors a shot on stage and bringing community theater to life for Fox Valley residents.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

To donate to the IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship, email press@indianvalleytheatre.com or visit indianvalleytheatre.com.