St. Mary’s School to hose Brews, Bottles and Blarney event March 18

SYCAMORE – St. Mary’s Catholic School will host its Brews, Bottles and Blarney event Saturday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Memorial Hall, 322 Waterman St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is only for people ages 21 and older.

Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting St. Mary’s Catholic School.

The event includes games, silent auction items, a Pot of Gold raffle with cash prizes up to $500, and a tasting of various wines, craft beers and spirits. Items available for auction include a football signed by Justin Fields, a baseball signed by Lance Lynn, dinner for four prepared by Chef Rudy and a bourbon basket.

The wine and spirits will be selected by Hy-Vee, with vendors including Byers Brewing, Penrose Brewing, Acquaviva Winery, Generations Brewing, New Belgium Brewing, Whiskey Acres and Driftless Glen. The samples will be complemented by a pretzel and mashed potato bar, charcuterie table and desserts.

Tickets are $40 or $75 for a couple. A commemorative tasting glass is available while supplies last.

St. Mary’s Catholic School provides education from pre-k through eighth grade and is dedicated to academic excellence, service to others, and spiritual formation since 1924.

For information, visit auctria.events/BrewsBottlesBlarney.