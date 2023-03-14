NIU Lifelong Learning Institute offers spring term classes

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) is accepting registration for its spring term in person sessions.

The spring session will be held from Tuesday, March 14, through Tuesday, May 9, at Northern Illinois University, according to a news release.

The sessions will allow attendees to participate in fun and informative presentations and discussions. The courses are being held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings and afternoons for eight weeks. The sessions cost $85 per person and includes any or all of the term’s sessions.

The courses include:

Tuesday mornings: Exploring the art and literature of Renaissance Italy.

Tuesday afternoons: Learning about North American geology, including the failed Midcontinent Rift System.

Wednesday mornings: Exploring seasonal changes occurring in local woodlands, wetlands and prairies.

Wednesday afternoons: Expert lectures on various of topics.

Thursday mornings: Discussing how dictators come to and stay in power during the sessions first four weeks. During the second four weeks, learn about Clint Eastwood’s lighter side.

Thursday afternoons: During the first four weeks, learn about the politicians and military leaders of the Confederacy. Discussing t the history of Superman and collecting comic books for the second four weeks.

The LLI has allowed people ages 50 and older to learn in a casual, noncompetitive setting to expand their horizons and connect with others who love learning for more than 20 years.

For information or to register, visit go.niu.edu/LLI.