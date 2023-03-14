Indian Valley Theatre offers special ticket sale for “The Secret Garden”

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre will host a Flash Sale Shamrock Special ticket sale in honor of St. Patrick’s Day for its upcoming production of “The Secret Garden.”

The sale will be held until Thursday, March 16, online at indianvalleytheatre.com/shows, according to a news release.

Ticket prices during the sale are being reduced by $2. Tickets during the sale cost $19 for adults and $16 for children. Tickets prices will return to $21 for adults and $18 for children after the sale. To purchase tickets, visit indianvalleytheatre.com/shows and look for green circles on the seat selection chart.

“The Secret Garden” tells the story of Mary Lennox, a sour and disagreeable 10-year-old who is orphaned in India and sent to live with her reclusive uncle in England. While there she meets a robin who helps her discover the secret regarding the closed-off garden.

Performances of “The Secret Garden” will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, at the Historic Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. There is also a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send a message on the Indian Valley Theatre Facebook page.