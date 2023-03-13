Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in and around DeKalb County

DeKALB – St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and there are a plethora of ways to celebrate.

Here is a look at some St. Patrick’s Day events planned in and around DeKalb County.

Saturday: St. Patrick’s Day festivities are a go for the Irish Marching Society this weekend.

It will all get underway with a parade starting at 3 p.m. The parade route runs up Seventh Street to Charles to State and turns down Water Street and disbands along the river.

A short time later, the annual PaddyFest celebration will commence. Admission is $10, and children ages 14 and under are admitted at no cost.

At the event, festival goers can expect live entertainment and food catered by Pinnon’s. The event will get underway at 4 p.m. at The Standard on State, 214 E. State St., Rockford.

March 17: To spread a bit of Irish cheer, Sullivan’s Tavern is planning to host a St. Patrick’s Day Party. At the event, patrons can enjoy green beer, $4 Miller/Coors aluminum pints and live music by the Beaux. The event will get underway at 7 p.m. March 17 at Sullivan’s Tavern, 722 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.March 18: 94.9 WDKB is organizing its fourth annual St. Patrick’s Day .1K run/walk. The event will get underway at 10 a.m. March 18 at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register online for $20. In exchange, they will receive an event T-shirt, race bib and and other swag items.

A portion of the proceeds will go to support Safe Passage. The race is geared toward those age 21 and older.

March 17-19: Open Range Southwest Grill in Sugar Grove is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Weekend celebration. At the restaurant, patrons will have the chance to enjoy corned beef, cabbage and other food specials. They also will find live entertainment and green beer on tap.

The event begins at noon March 17 at Open Range Southwest Grill, 1 Golfview Lane, Sugar Grove.March 18: The Hampshire Park District is looking to help people get into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day by hosting a 5K race. The event, which begins and ends on State Street, gets underway at 9 a.m. at Copper Barrell, 172 S. State St., Hampshire.

Participants are allowed to sign up for $45 in advance or as late as the day of the race from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. The fee covers the costs for each participant to have a race bib, free beer ticket and refreshments. An added $10 allows participants to receive a custom race shirt and socks while supplies last.

Medals will be issued to recognize the top 3 male and female participants in each age group.