Nonprofit registration open for Give DeKalb County Day

SYCAMORE – Registration is open for nonprofit organizations for the annual Give DeKalb County fundraising event.

Registration for Give DeKalb County is available online until Saturday, April 1, at GiveDeKalbCounty.org, according to a news release.

The event will feature multiple ways for people to donate to nonprofit organizations. Donors who prefer check donations can print a donation form from the website and donate by mail from Thursday, April 20, through Thursday, May 4. Donors can give online until midnight Thursday, May 4, at GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

Give DeKalb County is organized by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, a DeKalb County Community Foundation program. The previous event raised more than $6.8 million through 38,651 combined donations.

Participating nonprofits must be 501(c)(3) organizations located in or serving DeKalb County, legally registered with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, and 2023 DCNP members by Wednesday, March 1. The deadline to register as a DCNP organization is Saturday, April 1. To register, visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

A bonus pool of funds for the event is being raised. Donation made during the event will be boosted by a percentage of the funds. The bonus pool is made possible through community partners, including Byers Brewing Co., the Curran Family Endowment Fund, Dan and Kathy Schewe, David and Beth Prestegaard in memory of Richard Bend, the DeKalb County Community Foundation, Edward and Debra Rosenow, Heartland Bank and Trust Co., Herb and Linda Holderman, Jerry and Annette Johns, Joyce and Craig Mathey, the Lehan Family Fund, Lynne Waldeland, Manny Pena – American Family Insurance, Mark Mannebach and Erika Schlichter, Meta, NNGO Ambassadors, the Oncken Family Fund, Pat and Steve Faivre, Paul and Cheryl Callighan, Robert and Karrie Kirk Fund, Scott and Kristin Miller Family, State Farm – Keicher Insurance Agency, Stephen Kalber, the Suter Co., the Zurbrugg family, Thrivent – Shawn Blobaum, Tony and Micki Chulick, the Turner Family Charitable Fund, the Victoria Young Charitable Fund, the Wrennhouse Fund, and Yerkes Consulting LLC.

For information, call 815-748-5383 or email ben@dekalbccf.org.