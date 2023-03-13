Egyptian Theatre donates $3K to area music programs after Jazz at the Egyptian event

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre recently donated $3,000 to area high school and collegiate music programs thanks to funds raised by its February Jazz at the Egyptian event.

Music programs at DeKalb High School, Sycamore High School and Northern Illinois University’s Jazz Orchestra each received $1,000, according to a news release from the theater.

The sixth annual Jazz at the Egyptian on Feb. 4 featured performances by the DeKalb and Sycamore high school jazz ensembles, as well as NIU’s Jazz Orchestra and Jazz in Progress

This year’s donations bring the six-year total to about $16,000 in support of local music programs, according to the release.

“We were so excited to bring Jazz at the Egyptian back to our stage this year,” Alex Nerad, executive director at the Egyptian, said in a news release. “The need for arts in our community is continuously growing. This jazz program has proved to be incredibly beneficial for the youth of DeKalb County, which is why we find it so important to fiscally support and inspire them to be true artists.”

The Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc. a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Annual support is provided by First National Bank, Northwestern Medicine, Shaw Media and Tapa La Luna.