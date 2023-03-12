Vintage postcards program set for March 12 at the Glidden Homestead

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s next Soup-er Sunday program will feature a presentation on vintage DeKalb County postcards by librarian EvaAnne Johnson.

The homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, will host the program at noon Sunday, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free for homestead members and $5 for nonmembers.

Johnson will show attendees some of her postcards, which include local landmarks, businesses and street scenes. She also will discuss methods for collecting and dating old postcards. Johnson is a local history and genealogy librarian with a personal collection of more than 350 DeKalb County postcards.

Proceeds from the program will go toward supporting the homestead. Soup is being served during the program.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public. The homestead is open from noon to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of the month.

For information, call 815-756-7904, visit gliddenhomestead.org or visit the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s Facebook page.