Sycamore church to host Agape Ringers concert March 12

SYCAMORE – St. John Lutheran Church will host a concert featuring the handbell ensemble group the Agape Ringers.

The church, 25666 Brickville Road, Sycamore, will hold the concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

The concert is free and open to the public.

It will feature various musical styles, including Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Waltz No. 2,” “Waltz” from “Sleeping Beauty” and “Once Upon a December” from the movie “Anastasia.” The concert also includes an arrangement of Karl Jenkin’s Palladio, “Malaguena,” from the Spanish Suite “Andalucia” and other original handbell compositions.

The Agape Ringers is a Chicagoland handbell ensemble that has made more than 300 appearances since its founding in 1992.