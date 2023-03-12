St. Mary’s School to host breakfast fundraiser March 12 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – St. Mary’s Catholic Church will host a Green Eggs and Ham breakfast fundraiser to fund the church’s Youth Ministry Mission Team’s upcoming trip to Huntington, Indiana.

The fundraiser will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the parish hall of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 322 Waterman St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission is free for children younger than 4, $5 for people ages 4 and older, and $20 for families.

The breakfast includes green eggs, ham, pancakes, fruit, baked goods, orange juice, coffee and milk. There will be activities available for children, including an appearance by the Cat in the Hat.

For information, email youthministry@stmarysycamore.org.