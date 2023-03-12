March 12, 2023
DeKalb Chamber welcomes Aurora Music Co. with ribbon-cutting

By Shaw Local News Network
The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming the Aurora Music Company with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Aurora Music Co.to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Aurora Music Co. joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Feb. 21, according to a news release.

The Aurora Music Co., 137 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, is a music store that sells guitars, basses, keyboards, percussion supplies, band and orchestra supplies. It offers guitar, piano, bass, drum and vocal lessons.

For information, visit auroramusicco.com or call 815-217-3222.