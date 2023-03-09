Spring thaw road weight limits in effect in DeKalb County

Spring thaw weight limits are now in effect for DeKalb County roads, as the weather warms and impacts roadways, limiting the amount of traffic that a freezing and thawing ground can handle.

County crews have signs posted at relevant roadways throughout the county, which went into effect Feb. 27, according to a news release from DeKalb County Engineer Nathan Schwartz.

The limits are due to what public works teams call the “freeze/thaw cycle,” where changing seasonal weather means the ground could experience freezing temperatures or warm weather within days. Snow or melting ice could fall into cracks in the road and freeze, then as the ground thaws the cracks expand.

As a result, some toads are off limits to trucks carrying certain weight limits.

The posting limits are 8,000 pounds per axle for single tired vehicles, 11,000 pounds per axle for duals with a maximum gross weight of 33,000 pounds on designated roads, according to the release. Roads are marked accordingly throughout the county.

If conditions permit, allowances may be made during which movements will be allowed during certain hours.

To find out if there are any windows on a particular day for trucks, area motorists are invited to call 815-756-9513, which operates 24/7.

Postings will remain in effect until the frost is out of the ground and the roads have settled down, the release states.

DeKalb County code states that roads weight limits can only be posted for a period of 90 days in any given 12-month period for the spring freeze/thaw cycle. No overweight permits will be issued during this time.