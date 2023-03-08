New executive director named for Kishwaukee United Way

Michele Vaughn has been named executive director of Kishwaukee United Way.

Vaughn was named to the role in February, according to a news release from Kishwaukee United Way.

“Dr. Michele Vaughn is an energetic, innovative and thought leader with a genuine commitment to the community coupled with 19-plus years of experienced leadership, and an executive level skill set working with not-for-profit organizations and higher education learning institutions,” nonprofit officials wrote in a news release.

Organization officials named Vaughn for what they called her accomplished background in building community partnerships and donor involvement from corporations, community organizations, small businesses, judicial system, elected officials, staff, volunteers and other stakeholders serving as the chief spokesperson.

Vaughn has held leadership roles in both nonprofits and higher education fields, according to the release.

“She is very passionate in building up the lives of others, particularly underserved communities and single parent households,” the release states.

Vaughn also has managed day-to-day operations of multiple staff, volunteers, community partners and a diverse group of donors. She has experience in financial management and stewardship including preparation, monitoring and execution of annual budgets.

She previously served as an associate dean at a higher education institution. In that role, according to the release, she managed a $1 million budget that consisted of both unrestricted and restricted grant dollars.

As former CEO of grassroots nonprofit organization, she helped lead a team which raised $50,000 in unrestricted donations.

Vaughn has been a certified leadership coach for more than seven years, and works also as a speaker and trainer with the John C. Maxwell Global Leadership team.

She has been awarded locally and nationally for her professional work in the field of higher education and the nonprofit sector.

Vaughn has appeared on Fox and Friends as an expert guest on the topic of high school dropouts as well as HGTV’s House Hunters Television show helping a single mom become a first-time homeowner.

For more information about Kishwaukee United Way, visit www.kishwaukeeunitedway.com.