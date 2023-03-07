March 07, 2023
Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra to perform spring pops concert March 10 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra perform a concert (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra )

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform a Spring Pops Concert on Friday to celebrate the arrival of spring.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The orchestra will perform classical music favorites. The music to be performed will include the Waltz from “Sleeping Beauty” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky; “Raiders March” from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” by John Williams; “On the Beautiful Blue Danube Waltz, Op. 314″ by Johann Strauss Jr.; and “Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 11″ by Richard Strauss, featuring Mark Robinson on the horn.

Tickets, available at the door or online at kishorchestra.org/ticket-info, are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $7 for students with a valid school ID, and $7 for children ages 12 and younger.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org or the orchestra’s social media pages.