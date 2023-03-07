Kishwaukee Concert Band to perform spring concert March 12 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Concert Band will perform a spring concert for their 21st concert season.

The concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The concert, directed by Dave Lehman and Deb Shofner, is free and handicapped accessible. Parking is available in lots 3, 4 and 14.

“Back Home Again in Indiana,” arranged by John Tatgenhorst, is a jazzy, toe-tapper featuring section interplay. “Deep River,” by James Swearington, is a harmonization of the familiar hymn. “The Big Cage” is a fun-filled Karl King march arranged by Andrew Glover.

“Joy,” by Frank Ticheli, gives a feeling of simple, unabashed joy. Henry Mancini’s “The Pink Panther,” is an American comedy-mystery series media franchise featuring an inept French detective.

“Scenes of Wonder” is a three movement suite expressing different emotions when visiting Europe by Mark Williams. “Serenata” is a short orchestral work that sense’s the country’s optimism two years after the end of World War II by Leroy Anderson. “An American Fanfare,” arranged by Rick Kirby, takes the hymn-like strains of “America” and incorporates them into a fast, energetic fanfare.

The Kishwaukee Concert Band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization comprised of volunteer players older than 18 who have played an instrument in the past.

For information, visit kishconcertband.org or the band’s Facebook page.